Sabarimala Temple Opens For Mandala-Makaravilakku Season Amid Crowd Curbs

The sacred hill shrine of Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pathanamthitta district is set to open its doors at 5 pm today, marking the formal commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Authorities have confirmed that approximately 30,000 devotees have already secured slots for darshan on the opening day alone, underscoring the enduring pull of the hill shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

The ceremonial opening will be performed in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Brahmadathan, with Melsanthi E.D. Prasad Namboothiri lighting the lamp inside the sanctum sanctorum. This will be followed by the installation of the newly appointed Melsanthi.

Areekkara Subramanian Sankaran Namboothiri assumes charge as the Melsanthi of Sabarimala, while A. Damodaran Namboothiri takes over as Melsanthi of the adjacent Malikappuram temple.

From Tuesday onwards, a firm daily ceiling of 80,000 pilgrims will be enforced as part of enhanced crowd-management protocols. Of these, 60,000 places are allocated through the virtual queue system, with 10,000 reserved for spot booking at Nilakkal.

Additional limited quotas of 3,000 each are available via the traditional forest routes at Erumeli and Pullumedu, and 2,000 through the Sathram route at Vandiperiyar, all requiring advance online booking. Spot booking will not be available at Pamba.

On the opening day itself, movement from Nilakkal to Pamba will be restricted until noon to allow orderly flow. Temple timings during the season will see doors open at 3 am daily, with Neyyabhishekam continuing until 11 am. After the afternoon puja the shrine closes at 1 pm and reopens at 3 pm, remaining open until 11 pm following the singing of Harivarasanam.

The Makaravilakku festival falls on 14 January, and the entire season concludes on 20 January when the temple closes at 7 am.

These measures reflect lessons drawn from previous years' heavy footfall and the need to balance devotion with safety, especially as the region has also been experiencing intermittent rainfall.

Pilgrims are urged to adhere strictly to the virtual queue and route-specific allocations to avoid congestion on the steep pathways leading to Sannidhanam.

The Travancore Devaswom Board and district administration have coordinated logistics including temporary facilities, medical aid points, and traffic regulation along the access roads.

With the season's start coinciding with ongoing weather alerts in parts of the state, officials have emphasised vigilance against possible disruptions from rain.

Devotees from across India and the diaspora continue to prepare for the 41-day vratham that traditionally precedes the pilgrimage. The controlled opening is expected to set a measured tone for the weeks ahead, prioritising both the sanctity of the rituals and the well-being of the large numbers who make the arduous trek.