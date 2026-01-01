Sabarimala Gold Heist Appears To Be Planned Plunder: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Monday made scathing observations in the Sabarimala gold theft case, strongly reinforcing suspicions that the gold plates at Lord Ayyappa's sanctum were systematically removed as part of a planned plunder of Devaswom assets.

The Division Bench described the existing inspection reports as "grave and alarming" and raised serious doubts over whether those entrusted with safeguarding temple properties themselves led the alleged crime.

While considering petitions related to the alleged gold heist at the Sannidhanam, the court observed that there appeared to be large-scale manipulation of gold works, including the gold-plated door panels.

The preliminary inspection report submitted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the court said, lends weight to the suspicion that the original gold plates may have been replaced.

The Bench underlined the need for a scientific determination to establish whether the existing plates are new or old. It directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out a fresh inspection on January 20, granting permission to precisely measure and examine the door panels and other gold fittings at the Sannidhanam.

Old doors will also be subjected to scrutiny. The age and quality of each gold plate must be scientifically assessed, the court said.

The High Court also ordered that detailed statements be recorded from VSSC officials who conducted the inspection, noting that the report is highly technical and requires further clarification.

If necessary, the SIT has been permitted to seek the assistance of other senior technical experts.

While the court said the method of the crime has already been scientifically established, it declined to disclose technical details at this stage, citing concerns that it could hamper the ongoing investigation.

Terming the findings on record as indicative of a planned and organised operation, the court said this was "not a mere theft" but pointed to a systematic looting of Devaswom properties.

The Bench expressed deep concern that those responsible for protecting temple assets may themselves be complicit.

The SIT informed the court that 13 accused are currently in judicial custody, with more arrests likely.

Efforts are underway to trace the gold allegedly melted down after the theft. Bank accounts of the accused have been frozen to identify illegally acquired assets.

The case will be taken up again by the High Court on February 9.

