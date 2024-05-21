S Jaishankar Visits Iranian Embassy, Praises Ebrahim Raisi's Contributions

Mr Jaishankar called both leaders "friends of India".

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi as the country observed a day's state mourning as a mark of respect to Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

"They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship. The Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time," Mr Jaishankar said in a post on X after visiting the Iranian Embassy.

Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.



They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the… pic.twitter.com/twLg2OXoFq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 21, 2024

Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian were among nine people who died after their helicopter crashed in Iran's mountainous north-west area while they were returning from the Azerbaijan border after flagging off joint projects in the region.

The National Flag is being flown at half-mast on all buildings in India on Tuesday and no official entertainment has been scheduled for the day.

