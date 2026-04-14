S Jaishankar Speaks To Kuwait, Singapore Counterparts Amid Middle East Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his counterparts from Kuwait and Singapore, focusing on the West Asia crisis as the US blockade of Iranian ports takes effect.

In his conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Jaishankar also discussed the "well-being of the Indian community" in the Gulf nation.

"A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well-being of the Indian community," the external affairs minister said on social media.

A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community. @MOFAKuwait — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 13, 2026

Jaishankar said he and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan exchanged views on the West Asia conflict and its implications.

"Always nice to speak to FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Our discussions were about the conflict in West Asia and its implications," he said.

Always nice to speak to FM @VivianBala of Singapore.



Our discussions were about the conflict in West Asia and its implications. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 13, 2026

Hours after the Iran-US talks in Islamabad ended without any outcome, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the US military will begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz and stop all traffic to Iranian ports starting 10 am ET (7:30 pm Indian time) on Monday.

The blockade has already taken effect.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping route that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

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