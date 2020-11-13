S Jaishankar Signs Condolence Book On Bahrain PM's Death

S Jaishankar said Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa made immense contribution to Bahrain's development

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signed the condolence book at Bahrain Embassy expressing profound sadness at the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the prime minister of Bahrain.

Mr Jaishankar said as the longest serving prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa made immense contribution to Bahrain's development and promotion of India-Bahrain bilateral relations.

"Signed the condolence book at Bahrain Emb IN, expressing our profound sadness at the demise of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, late PM of Bahrain and a true friend of India," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

"As the longest serving PM, he made immense contribution to Bahrain's development and promotion of India-Bahrain bilateral relations. Will be fondly remembered for taking such great care of the Indian community in Bahrain," he said in another tweet.

The world's longest serving prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain, has died aged 84. Khalifa, who took office after Bahrain gained independence in 1971, had been receiving treatment at a hospital in the US.

