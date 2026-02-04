S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio In Washington

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday ahead of an inaugural ministerial on critical minerals.

Rubio welcomed Jaishankar at the Department of State on Tuesday afternoon.

Jaishankar is on a visit to the United States from February 2-4 and will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by Rubio on Wednesday.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio comes a day after Trump announced on Truth Social that India and the US agreed to a trade deal, under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Delhi from 25 to 18 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)