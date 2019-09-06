S Jaishankar To Attend Event Honouring Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King

It is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 90th year of birth of Martin Luther King Jr

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi would attend an October 2 reception in Washington to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 90th year of birth of Martin Luther King Jr.

Top American lawmakers, eminent Indian-Americans, US government officials and members of the diplomatic corps are expected to attend the October 2 reception to celebrate the legacies of these two great leaders that have shaped the destinies of India and the United States.

Organised by the Indian Embassy in Washington, the reception would be held at the premises of the historic building of the Library of Congress. Ms Pelosi will be the featured speaker at the gathering.

The Indian Embassy has organised a series of events throughout the year to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It had last organised an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi on August 15.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.