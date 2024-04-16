'Irrelevant Piece Of Paper': S Jaishankar Mocks Congress Manifesto

S Jaishankar said that this election is extraordinarily important.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday said that there was no need to bother about the election manifesto of the Congress as it will become just a piece of paper with no relevance after the BJP registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Union Minister said this while answering a question about Congress' claims that "if BJP gets 400 seats, it will change the Constitution".

EAM Jaishankar said that it was a matter of happiness that the Congress agreed that the BJP would cross 400 seats this time.

"We will put that 400 to use by taking the country forward. When you see Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at above 400 seats, you will see that we are doing more service towards the people of India," S. Jaishankar said.

"From Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister is the leader of the country. How can you (referring to Rahul Gandhi) say that you won't accept a leader? Rahul Gandhi disrespected former PM Manmohan Singh during the UPA regime. You think you are bigger than the PM as the party is a family enterprise?" the Union Minister questioned.

Talking about BJP's hopes in south India in the upcoming elections, EAM Jaishankar stated that his party is "genuinely optimistic".

"The kind of response PM Modi is getting from the public in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is phenomenal. We have been in a good position in Karnataka, and also got a good hold in Telangana.

"Most importantly, from the southern states, we are seeking votes not only on the manifesto but on our 10-year's track record and achievements. We have delivered food, electricity, water, infrastructure, and education. When you look at our track record, you will strengthen our hands as we have bigger things to do for the nation. People of these states are very much part of all that has happened in 10 years. Every programme that has happened has impacted Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It will have an impact," EAM Jaishankar said.

He further said: "This election is extraordinarily important. We have 10 years of foundation. We are planning to do something really big in the third term."

