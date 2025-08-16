S Jaishankar Speaks To UK Counterpart David Lammy On Ukraine Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his British counterpart David Lammy and discussed the Ukraine conflict, along with the US-Russia summit talks regarding it.

Mr Jaishankar took to X to inform about the same. He said, "Our discussions covered the recent Ukraine developments and other issues".

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, met face-to-face for the first time in seven years on Friday for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

India has welcomed the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "commendable" step towards ending the Ukraine war. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy, the government has said in a statement, hours after the two leaders addressed a joint press conference, but stopped short of signing a deal to ensure peace.

"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable. India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Specifically for India, the summit was important because of the hefty tariffs imposed by the US on Indian imports for buying Russian oil.

Indian goods face over 50% tariff, including 25% secondary tariffs, in the US, with Trump accusing India of funding the Russian war machine.

