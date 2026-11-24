External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, focusing on finding a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments," Jaishankar said on social media without sharing details.

The Jaishankar-Lavrov phone call came amid renewed efforts by the US to end the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9 told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone conversation that India is ready to contribute to all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Nearly two months back, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kyiv received separate proposals from India and three other nations for a possible ceasefire.

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