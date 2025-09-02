'We'll Get Your Delivery Done Elsewhere': MLA's Shocker After Journalist's Hospital Question

Informed by a journalist that people, especially pregnant women, were facing difficulty without a hospital in the area, a Karnataka Congress MLA made a remark that has left many shocked. "Don't worry, we'll get yours done elsewhere," the MLA told the woman journalist, winking.

RV Deshpande, who is the MLA from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district and a former minister, was asked by a journalist in front of several of her colleagues and cameras when the Joida taluk (district subdivision) would get a hospital since residents, especially pregnant women, were suffering because of the lack of one.

"We'll get yours done in (neighbouring) Haliyal," the MLA answered.

Apparently unable to believe the reply, the journalist asked, "What, sir?"

Mr Deshpande, however, doubled down, smiling and winking at people around him. "When it's time for your delivery, we will get it done," he said.

The journalist simply replied that the people of the region desperately need a hospital and Mr Deshpande should get it built in this term itself.

The MLA responded with just an "okay".

BJP Spokesperson Vijay Prasad said the remarks were proof of the Congress' "cheap mentality" and "moral bankruptcy".

"Insulting mothers and women is not politics, it's moral bankruptcy. (Leader of the Opposition) Rahul Gandhi talks about love and respect but his leaders spread hate. This double speak must be exposed. Congress' politics is about insult, abuse and family attacks... They speak today, deny tomorrow and repeat the next week," he said.

There has been a long-standing demand for a multi-speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada and, a couple of years ago, a social media campaign called #NoHospitalNoVote was also initiated to press for it.

Residents of the region are often forced to travel to Mangaluru, Udupi or other neighbouring districts for good quality medical care, including for critical surgeries.