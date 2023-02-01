Russian Tourist Arrested In Goa For Using Banned Satellite Phone: Cops

The accused was taken into custody from a resort where she was staying, police said. (Representational)

Goa police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old female Russian tourist for using a banned satellite phone, a senior official said.

The Colva police in South Goa booked Aleksei Kamynin for possessing and using a satellite phone of make 'Thuraya' with a SIM card which is banned for usage in India, said the official.

The woman was taken into custody from a resort where she was staying, he said.

She has been booked under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and Section 20 of the Indian Telegraph Act, while the device has been seized, he said.

