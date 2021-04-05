Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Begin 2-Day India Visit Today. (FILE)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to begin his two-day bilateral visit to India from Monday, which will present an opportunity to discuss aspects of bilateral ties and review preparations for the pending India-Russia annual summit later this year.

"On April 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to India. In New Delhi, he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on Twitter earlier.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the visit will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, also to review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and also perhaps discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement by the Russian Embassy in India, "The heads of the foreign affairs agencies will discuss the current state of bilateral relations, the preparation of the upcoming high-level meeting this year, including cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, will consider key topics on the regional, global agenda, assess approaches to the interaction between Russia and India on the international arena, including at the UN, BRICS."

"A special and privileged strategic partnership with India is one of Russia''s foreign policy priorities," the statement read.

The two sides are developing an active political dialogue, trade and economic, as well as military and technical ties, scientific, cultural, and humanitarian contacts, it said.

"A considerable experience of fruitful cooperation in a wide range of areas has been accumulated. The interest of the Indian business in the Far East and other regions of Russia is growing," the statement added.

The official release also stated that the Russian foreign minister is also set to implement the outcomes of the 20th Russian-Indian summit held in September last year, in Vladivostok.

"The heads of the Foreign Ministries of Russia and India will exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda, including interaction in the #UN, the #SCO, and #BRICS, which is chaired by India this year, as well as the #RIC. An important set of topics related to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Afghanistan will be discussed," the statement further added.

The key highlight of this bilateral meet is to share the same vision of the model of the emerging polycentric world order, build a strategic partnership among both sides, and reforming global governance, and strengthening the UN''s central coordinating role in international affairs.

After India, Mr Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6-7.

The Russian foreign minister's visit to India comes as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited the country in February this year where he met Lavrov and discussed wide-ranging Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries and ways to further strengthen it.

Mr Shringla had said they discussed some regional and international issues of interest including cooperation in the UN and UNSC where India is a non-permanent member now.