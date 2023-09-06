S Jaishankar Meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia

S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta today.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta today on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit and discussed G20 issues as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

"Good to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Useful stocktaking of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Discussed East Asia Summit and G20 issues," the minister said in a post on platform X.

The two leaders met in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in August end and discussed recent global developments.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit hosted by India in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month expressed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in India.

Mr Jaishankar, who arrived in Jakarta earlier in the day to attend ASEAN Summit-related meetings, also met Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and discussed the East Asia Summit and the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit here. Indonesia is hosting the summits in its capacity as the current Chair of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).



