Friend Of Indian Student Killed In Ukraine Sends Government Photo Of Body

The Centre has spoken to Ukraine and requested free passage, said the Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the government has received a photograph of Naveen's body and it has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to confirm the same.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Bommai said, "Naveen's friends have sent a photo of his body, sending it to MEA to confirm the same...We're in touch with the Indian embassy so that at least the body is secured. Trying everything possible to bring back the body. Family to be compensated."

He further said, "The process of evacuation is underway and it is being carried out on war footing. In the next two days, as many as 26 flights are scheduled to fly off from India to bring back stranded Indians. We are pushing hard to bring back as many as Kannadigas. We have requested them to reach different borders of the war-torn country. We are facing difficulty in evacuating people as it is a conflict zone area."

The Chief Minister added, "The Centre has spoken to the Ukrainian government and has requested to give them free passage through railways or via road on the west side of the country."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)