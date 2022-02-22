'Can't Afford Military Escalation': India Tells UN On Ukraine Tension

India emphasised that it was concerned about the safety and security of civilians

India today said that the escalations of tensions between Russia and Ukraine were a matter of great concern. At a emergency meeting called by the United Nations Security Council, India said that the immediate priority should be deescalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"We can't afford a military escalation. We call for restraint on all sides. We're convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue," TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, said at the UN Security Council Meeting.

"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region," Mr Tirumurti added.

The United Nations Security Council called for an emergency meeting today after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

India also emphasised that it was concerned about the safety and security of civilians.

"Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," Mr Tirumurti said.