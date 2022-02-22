Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia's Vladimir Putin Addresses Nation, Will Recognise Separatists

Ukraine crisis: Vladimir Putin met with his government's leaders amid the Ukraine crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday, adding that he had informed the French and German leaders of his decision. "In the near future, the president plans to sign the order," the Kremlin said, in a statement published before an anticipated national address from Putin, news agency AFP reported. It added that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had "expressed disappointment" over the decision in phone calls with Putin. "At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts," the Kremlin said. France and Germany are mediators in the conflict between Kyiv and pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Here are live updates of the Ukraine crisis:

Feb 22, 2022 00:30 (IST) Russia to recognise Ukraine rebel regions as Putin defies West: AFP

The Kremlin said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to recognise two rebel regions of Ukraine as independent, a move that could set off a potentially catastrophic conflict with Kyiv's Western-backed government. In a statement after Putin spoke to the French and German leaders, the Kremlin said Putin had informed them of requests from authorities in the breakaway regions and from Russian lawmakers for Moscow to grant recognition. "In the near future, the president plans to sign the order," the statement said, adding that France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz "expressed disappointment" over the decision in the phone calls.

Feb 22, 2022 00:14 (IST) Macron calls defence council meeting over Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has convened his country's defence and security council for a meeting Monday to assess the situation in Ukraine, his office said. The gathering of the council, headed by Macron and featuring a small number of key ministers, comes after the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would recognise the independence of Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics, news agency AFP reported.

Feb 22, 2022 00:11 (IST) Kremlin top brass urge Putin to recognise Ukraine rebels: AFP

President Vladimir Putin sat behind a table in the Kremlin Monday as his top officials one by one made impassioned speeches urging him to recognise the independence of east Ukraine's rebel republics. The highly unusual Kremlin security council meeting was unscheduled, lasting around 90 minutes and was broadcast on state television after it had already taken place. Putin presided behind a grand table, the Russian flag and long blue drapes behind him. His officials sat at a distance across one of the Kremlin's grand marble-covered rooms. A blue carpet across the hall led up to Putin.

Feb 22, 2022 00:04 (IST) Germany's Scholz condemns Putin's threat to recognise Ukraine regions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned remarks by President Vladimir Putin that Russia could recognise two Kremlin-backed breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent, his office said on Monday, news agency Reuters reported. Scholz's office said in a statement the German chancellor also told Putin during a phone call that any such move would amount to a "one-sided breach" of the Minsk agreements designed to end a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Feb 21, 2022 23:59 (IST) Israel moves Kyiv embassy to Lviv: Foreign Ministry

Israel is moving its embassy in Kiev to Lviv in western Ukraine, the foreign ministry said Monday in a statement. Several Western countries have also transferred diplomats from Kiev to Lviv, located near the border with Poland, in anticipation of Russian military action. "Following a situation assessment... Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has decided to instruct staff at the Israeli embassy in Kiev to move to consular offices opened in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, AFP reported.

Feb 21, 2022 23:55 (IST) UN warns against 'unilateral action' that could undermine Ukraine

The United Nations on Monday urged all parties to refrain from taking "unilateral action" that would undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity, minutes before Russia announced that President Vladimir Putin will recognize Ukraine's rebel territories as independent. "We would encourage everyone involved to refrain from any unilateral decision or unilateral action that could undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, AFP reported.

Feb 21, 2022 23:55 (IST) EU sanctions 'on table' if Putin recognises Ukraine separatists

The European Union will move to impose sanctions on Russia should President Vladimir Putin recognise Ukraine's separatist territories as independent, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday. "We call upon President Putin to respect international law and the Minsk agreements and expect him not to recognise the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk oblasts," Borrell said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, AFP reported.

Feb 21, 2022 23:51 (IST) Russia's next move amid Ukraine crisis

