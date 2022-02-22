US Will Act 'Swiftly And Decisively': Biden Assures Ukraine Counterpart

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: President Joe Biden dialled his Ukrainian counterpart Voldymyr Zelensky.

President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Voldymyr Zelensky on Monday that the United States stands by Ukraine's territorial integrity after Russia said it was recognizing the independence of a swath of eastern Ukraine.

In a phone call, Biden spoke "to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said.

Biden also "updated President Zelensky on the United States' response, including our plan to issue sanctions. President Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

