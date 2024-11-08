Rupee Falls To All-Time Low Of 84.37 Against US Dollar

With Trump's policies influencing global markets, volatility could re-enter rupee's trajectory.

The rupee fell 5 paise to an all-time low of 84.37 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the US Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates signals a shift in the global financial landscape. Moreover, with Donald Trump's tax and trade policies influencing global markets, volatility could re-enter the rupee's trajectory.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.32 against the greenback, then it fell further to an all-time low of 84.37, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.

Read | US Fed Cuts Interest Rates A Quarter Point After Trump Victory

On Thursday, the rupee slipped 1 paisa to close at a fresh lifetime low of 84.32 against the US dollar.

"The spotlight will now be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and how effectively it navigates this shifting currency landscape. In such a dynamic environment, only those who adapt swiftly will thrive in the market ahead," CR Forex Advisors Managing Director Amit Pabari said.

In its latest monetary policy announcement, the US Fed reduced its benchmark rate by 0.25 basis points to a target range of 4.5 per cent-4.75 per cent.

In its accompanying statement, the Fed adopted a neutral-to-dovish tone, acknowledging balanced risks in inflation and employment.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally higher by 0.02 per cent at 104.53.

Read | Indian Shares Set To Open Higher After Fed Rate Cut

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.65 per cent to USD 75.14 per barrel in futures trade.

"In this dynamic environment, volatility in the USD/INR pair is expected, with the RBI likely maintaining a range between 83.80 and 84.50. If the dollar's momentum stalls amid future Fed rate cuts and weakening investor confidence, the rupee could gradually strengthen toward the lower end of this range," Mr Pabari said.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 14.23 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 79,527.56 points. The Nifty fell 15.45 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 24,183.90 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,888.77 crore, according to exchange data.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)