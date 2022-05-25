Ruling TRS Candidates File Papers For Rajya Sabha Polls

D Damodar Rao filing nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as a TRS candidate.

Ruling TRS candidates D Damodar Rao and B Parthasarathi Reddy on Wednesday filed nominations for the June 10 biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

While Parthasarathi Reddy is a top industrialist in the pharmaceutical sector, Damodar Rao, who has served the TRS in different capacities, is a media personality.

The June 10 elections would be held to fill the vacancies arising out of the retirement of V Laxmikanta Rao and D Srinivas next month.

Given its strength of 102 in the 119-MLAs strong Telangana assembly, the TRS is comfortably placed to bag the two seats.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)