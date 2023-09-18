'Rule Of Vultures, Demons': Telangana Minister Attacks Congress Guarantees

Telangana would not fall for fictitious guarantees, KT Rama Rao said in a jibe at Congress (File)

Alleging that Congress rule for half a century had been full of “fraud, deceit and treachery”, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said “intelligent Telangana will not believe the lies and fictitious guarantees".

In a message on social media platform X, the Telangana Minister also said that if the "tricolour chameleon" (Congress flag) is believed, the removal of free power to farmers is guaranteed.

Ahead of the upcoming polls in Telangana, the Congress on Sunday announced six guarantees which include the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 units of free electricity to all households, if the party is voted to power in the state.

“The rule of vultures comes, the abolition of Rythu Bandhu is guaranteed! If the regime of kalakeyas (demons) comes, power cuts and darkness (in the state) are guaranteed!,” he said in Telugu.