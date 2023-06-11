RSS-Linked Muslim Body Resolves To Donate Cows On Eid Ul Zuha

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch has resolved that its members will donate and serve cows on Eid Ul Zuha, a senior leader said on Sunday.

They have also resolved to participate in Yoga Day programmes, RSS leader Indresh Kumar told reporters on the concluding day of the Manch's 'Abhyas Varg' or brainstorming session held in Bhopal.

Mr Kumar said all Hindustanis have common roots and DNA.

"The people in the country dream in Hindustani and not in foreign languages," he added.

He said confusion prevails among people over Eid Ul Zuha, which some people call Bakra Eid.

"Bakra, which some people understand as goat but in the Arabic world, Bakra stands for cows. The Manch has approved a proposal that its members will serve and donate cows and not sacrifice them. The Manch will appeal not to sacrifice cows," he said.

Mr Kumar said 2,500 units of the Manch will celebrate Yoga Day as yoga is a way to heal body, mind, and soul and has nothing to do with religion or caste.

He said Manch members have also resolved to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, which is not a religious festival.

"Raksha Bandhan is a festival of women's respect and security and a large number of Muslim women observe it," Mr Kumar claimed.

He said the Manch will hold big programmes at 100 places on Raksha Bandhan to remove discrimination based on religion and caste to make the world free of riots.

A public contact campaign will be organised between August 20 to September 30 this year during which Manch members will reach out to 15 lakh families with a resolve to make the country free of strife, discrimination, and pollution and to spread brotherhood, Kumar added.

He said more than 100 new workers of the Manch have been given the responsibility at the national, zonal and state levels to hold the upcoming programme.

During the four-day session, the Manch passed 11 resolutions including upholding the idea of "one nation, one law" by celebrating diversity.

"Resolutions on population control, love jihad, Uniform Civil Code were also passed," a release said.

Muslim intellectuals including former vice-chancellors, professors, lawyers, and doctors put their views at the session, it said.

