'RSS Has Mindset Similar To Taliban', Says Karnataka Chief Minister's Son

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, has likened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the BJP's ideological mentor - to the Taliban - the armed Islamic group that rules Afghanistan after seizing control, for a second time, in August 2021.

The RSS has not yet responded to the comparison, which was made while Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is in India for a State visit. The BJP, though, declared 'no one can ban or curb the RSS'. The party's Karnataka unit chief, BY Vijayendra, said, on X the Sangh's "ideology of nationalism and social reform (will) always triumph over the anti-national Congress...'

The RSS, Siddaramaiah's son said Monday, wants to enforce fundamentalist aspects of Hinduism the same way the Taliban issues diktats to ensure those tenets in Islam are followed.

"They (the RSS) have a similar mindset to that of the Taliban... they believe that in one religion only one view should be there. The Taliban issues diktats so Islam can be one particular way... they curtail freedom of women. Similarly, RSS also wants Hindu religion in one way only."

He also called for restrictions on the RSS and its activities, including requiring it to become a registered body; the RSS functions as a voluntary group, which allows it certain exemptions.

"The RSS calls itself a very big organisation... they have a building in Delhi with thousands of crores (in funds). Even then they are not registered... it is an influential organisation and they have to act per the law. If they are operating without registration then it is wrong. according to me."

These points were echoed by Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader BK Hariprasad, who want the RSS to be legally registered and also want restrictions on its activities.

BK Hariprasad described the RSS as the 'Indian Taliban' and told reporters the organisation had been running 'shakhas', i.e., meetings or training camps, in state-run schools without permission.

"The RSS is not a registered body and has to take permission from the concerned authorities for functions in public places, such as grounds or parks," he said Sunday, hours after the Sangh, celebrating its 100th centenary year, held marches through Bengaluru.

Kharge, the son of party boss Mallikarjun Kharge, has urged the Chief Minister to impose a ban on all RSS activities in government institutions, including state-run schools, and public premises in the state, stating such actions are contrary to India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

"When divisive forces that sow hatred among the people raise their heads, our Constitution, founded on the core principles of integrity, equality, and unity, grants us the authority to curb such elements and uphold the secular values of the nation," he wrote to the Chief Minister.

"Let them do it privately... We have no objection to it," he told reporters in Bengaluru, as he and Siddaramaiah Jr accused the RSS of 'sowing poisonous seeds of communalism'.

The BJP came down heavily on Kharge. Vijayendra said, "Kharge is displaying his foolishness by writing such a letter to the Chief Minister... the Congress banned the RSS thrice in the past but, each time, later revoked it. The Congress does not have power to ban the organisation."

"The Tukde Tukde Gang has risen again in the state, fostered by the brotherly @INCKarnataka government. But let me remind them that Karnataka - praised by our Naada Kavi Kuvempu as "Bharata Jananiya Tanujaate", the proud daughter of Bharat Mata - never tolerates any backstabbing against its own Motherland. Jai Bharat! Jai Karnataka!" he wrote on X.

With input from agencies

