RSS Chief Should Visits Homes Of Bilkis Bano, Mohammad Akhlaq: Congress

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat should visit the homes of Bilkis Bano and Mohammad Akhlaq if he wanted to win the trust of the Muslim community.

Mr Bhagwat visited a mosque and madrassa in Delhi earlier this week.

Asked about the RSS chief's overtures to the minority community, Mr Singh said if he wanted to earn their trust, he should meet the family of Mohammad Akhlaq, victim of a lynching incident in 2015, and gangrape victim Bilkis Bano.

Mr Bhagwat's visit to the mosque showed the impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he claimed.

Asked about the crackdown by investigating agencies on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities, the Congress leader said action should be taken not only against PFI but any organization that spreads religious hatred and fanaticism.

