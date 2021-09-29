RSS Chief To Visit J&K Tomorrow, Maiden Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

During his visit, the RSS Sarsanghchalak will participate in several programmes. (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a four-day visit to Jammu from September 30.

During his visit, the RSS Sarsanghchalak will participate in several programmes. As per the Sangh tradition, every year the Sarsanghchalak and Sarkaryavah travel to all the provinces of the country as part of organizational work and to interact with prominent persons. Notably, this will be the maiden visit of Mr Bhagwat to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of articles 370 and 35 A. Earlier he had visited Jammu in the year 2016.

Apart from various in-house organizational meetings with the Sangh's Jammu and Kashmir unit, Mr Bhagwat will address a seminar at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University on October 2. He will review the ongoing projects initiated by the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir in various fields including Sewa (service), education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, etc.

On October 3, Mr Bhagwat will address RSS volunteers across Jammu and Kashmir through video conferencing. He will also interact with Pracharaks of the union territory as well as with selected dignitaries.

According to RSS, Sangh workers played a very important role in serving people during the first and second waves of COVID-19. Mr Bhagwat will seek feedback from RSS volunteers who worked assiduously during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.