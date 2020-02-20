Avoid 'Nationalism' Word, It Implies Nazism, Says RSS Chief

Mohan Bhagwat also said that the RSS is expanding for greater good. (File)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said people should avoid using the word "nationalism" as it reminds of Adolf Hitler's Nazism.

Mohan Bhagwat made the remark at an RSS event at Mukherjee University Morabadi in Ranchi earlier today.

The RSS chief recalled his conversation with an RSS worker in UK where he said: "Nationalism shabd ka upyog mat kijiye. Nation kahenge chalega, national kahenge chalega, nationality kahenge chalgea, nationalism mat kaho. Nationalism ka matlab hota hai Hitler, naziwaad. (Don't use the word nationalism. Use of the words Nation or nationality is okay but don't use nationalism because it mans Hitler's Nazism)."

Mohan Bhagwat added that there is unrest across the country due to fundamentalism, however, every citizen of India is connected to each other despite the diversity in the country. "There is unrest in the country due to fundamentalism. It has been India's policy to neither become a slave nor to make anyone a slave. India has a quality of uniting everyone. Indian culture is Hindu culture. Every citizen of India is connected to each other despite diversity," the 69-year-old leader said during the event.

Mohan Bhagwat also said that the RSS is expanding with "the end goal to make India a world leader".

He said as the nation progress, the Sangh will also keep moving forward on the agenda of Hindutva which will work to connect the country.

"India has to become a world master. When India grew up as a nation, it proved out to be good for the world," he added.