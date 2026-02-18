Hindu Families Should Consider Having At Least 3 Children: RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday called for uniting and empowering the Hindu society, saying there is no threat but vigilance is necessary, and suggested that Hindu families should consider having at least three children.

He also said that infiltrators should be "detected, deleted and deported".

Addressing a social-harmony meeting at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir here, Bhagwat expressed concern over what he described as a declining Hindu population and said inducement- or coercion-based religious conversions should be stopped.

He also emphasised accelerating efforts to bring people back to the Hindu-fold and ensuring their welfare.

"There is a need to unite and empower Hindus. There is no threat to us but vigilance is necessary," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

Raising concerns over infiltration, Bhagwat said infiltrators should be "detected, deleted and deported", and should not be provided employment.

He also said Hindu families should consider having at least three children, citing scientific opinions that societies with an average fertility rate of below three could disappear in the future.

Bhagwat said newly-married couples should be made aware of this and added that the purpose of marriage is to carry forward creation, not merely fulfilling one's own desires.

He said a lack of harmony leads to discrimination and stressed that all citizens share one country and one motherland.

"The Sanatan thought is a philosophy of harmony," Bhagwat said, adding that differences that have emerged over time must be addressed through understanding and practice.

He said those who disagree should not be viewed as enemies and emphasised coordination over conflict.

The RSS chief described "matrushakti" (women power) as the foundation of the household, saying women should not be seen as weak and should receive training in self-defence.

He said the Indian tradition accords women a revered place and values nurturing qualities over physical appearance.

Responding to a question on University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, Bhagwat said laws must be obeyed and if a law is flawed, there are constitutional ways to change it.

He said caste divisions should not become a cause of conflict and called for uplifting the disadvantaged with a sense of belonging.

Bhagwat said India would guide the world in the near future and that solutions to many global problems lie within the country's civilisational ethos.

He said regular community-level meetings should promote social harmony, remove misconceptions and address social issues, while extending support to the weaker sections of the society.

The RSS chief cautioned that some elements in the United States and China are working against India's social harmony, and called for vigilance and mutual trust.

Representatives from Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities, along with organisations such as the Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON and Art of Living Foundation, among others, attended the programme.

Addressing another programme at the Madhav Sabhaghar of the Saraswati Vidya Mandir here, Bhagwat said temples, wells and cremation grounds should be open to all Hindus, without any discrimination.

He said children must be taught that a career is not merely about earning more or consumption, but about sharing and serving others.

The RSS chief urged families to impart values that place the country above everything else and encourage the earning of knowledge and wealth for the nation's benefit.

Emphasising social harmony, he said efforts must begin at the individual and family levels through greater mutual interaction, adding that harmony comes through practice rather than speeches and that caste distinctions should have no place in the society.

Bhagwat said the family and not an individual is the basic unit of the society and that social conduct is shaped within it. He also stressed the importance of mother-tongue proficiency, patriotism, integrity, discipline and family pride.

The RSS chief called for reaching out to those sections of the society that are not close to the organisation and for the development of warm social bonds, extending from public spaces to families.

On technology, he said it cannot be stopped but must be used with discipline, such as limits on viewing time, and that the younger generation should be made aware of the potential harms of excessive exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), television, mobile phones and films.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)