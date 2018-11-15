Rs 8,900 Crore E-Tendering Scam In Madhya Pradesh Under BJP: Congress

Congress would probe "irregularities" if voted to power, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. (File)

Congress Wednesday alleged that there was a "Rs 8,000 crore scam" in allotment of e-tendering contracts under BJP's watch in Madhya Pradesh.

Announcing that the Congress would probe the "irregularities" if voted to power, the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the estimate of the scam could go up to "Rs 50,000 crore" after investigation. He claimed Congress has documents pertaining to the alleged irregularities.

For its part, BJP said the matter was being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state police.

Mr Surjewala alleged that the incumbent BJP government had hired a private company to develop E-tendering software, which he said was "tampered with" to lower the value of the online bids quoted by select private companies so as to bring it on par with the lowest bids.

He said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Chief Secretary BP Singh could have had a role.

"The Congress was apprehensive that the computer hard disk and other evidence might be destroyed," he alleged.

Terming the alleged scam "an organised loot of public resources", the Congress leader said his party would constitute a "public commission" to probe the matter.