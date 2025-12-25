Rs 5 Thali At 100 Atal Canteens In Delhi From Today: See What's On Menu

A hearty meal, consisting of dal (legume), rice, chapati, a vegetable and a pickle will cost one anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 2,000, depending on the type of restaurant and the locality. Now imagine if people, who struggle to put two square meals on the table every day, get this fulfilling meal at one-tenth of the price. It sounds too good to be true, right? The Delhi Government today launched the 'Atal Canteen' scheme, offering nutritious meals for just Rs 5 a plate at 100 locations across the city.

Commemorating the 101st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 100 Atal Canteens aimed at providing food with dignity to the poor, labourers, and low-income families.

"Atal Canteen will become the soul of Delhi, a place where no one should have to sleep hungry," she said.

Atal Canteen: Locations, Timings, Menu

The Delhi government today opened doors to 45 Atal canteens spread across Delhi - RK Puram, Jangpura, Shalimar Bagh, Greater Kailash, Rajouri Garden, Narela, Bawana, among other locations.

The remaining 55 canteens will be inaugurated in the coming days.

These canteens will serve two meals a day - lunch between 11 am and 4 pm and dinner between 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm - to around 500 people.

The thali (plate) will have dal (legume), rice, chapati, a seasonal vegetable and a pickle.

Digital Token System For Meal Distribution

The Delhi government has introduced a digital token system, replacing manual coupons to distribute meals. CCTV cameras will monitor all centres in real time through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB) digital platform.