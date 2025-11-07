Rs 5 Meals At 100 Spots: Delhi Government Announces 'Atal Canteen' Scheme

In parts of Delhi where daily wage earners and labourers often skip meals to save a few rupees, the promise of a hot, affordable plate of food is drawing attention. The Delhi Government on Friday announced the launch of its 'Atal Canteen' scheme, which will offer nutritious meals for just Rs 5 at 100 locations across the city.

The first phase of the initiative is scheduled to begin on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme is aimed at providing food with dignity to the poor, labourers, and low-income families. "Atal Canteen will become the soul of Delhi, a place where no one should have to sleep hungry," she said.

What's on the Menu

Each canteen will serve two meals daily- dal-chawal, roti and vegetables, catering to around 1,000 people a day. The government will subsidise the cost to keep the price fixed at Rs 5 per meal.

Officials say an inter-departmental committee has already finalised sites, menus, and operational guidelines for the first 100 canteens.

Digital Tokens and CCTV for Transparency

To prevent irregularities, meals will be distributed through a digital token system, replacing manual coupons. CCTV cameras will monitor all centres in real time through DUSIB's digital platform.

Kitchens will be equipped with LPG-based stoves, industrial RO water systems, and cold storage. Food samples will be tested by FSSAI and NABL-accredited laboratories, and operators must submit monthly reports on hygiene, staff health, and safety compliance.

A Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Chief Minister said the initiative is inspired by Vajpayee's belief that "poverty is not merely a lack of money, but a lack of opportunity." She added that the scheme is intended to ensure every citizen of Delhi can access nutritious food without compromising dignity.

"This is not charity, it's about fairness," Gupta said. "Workers who help build the city shouldn't have to skip meals to survive in it."

Next Steps

Once operational, the government plans to expand the network based on public demand and feedback. Officials also said the scheme will create employment opportunities through self-help groups and local community kitchens managing the outlets.