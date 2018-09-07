Rs 5 Lakh For 'Cutting Off BJP Lawmaker's Tongue', Says Congress Leader

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Ram Kadam over his remark.

In the middle of a huge uproar over Maharashtra BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam's comments on "kidnapping girls" for jilted young men, a Congress leader has tossed in a new controversial comment. Subodh Saoji, a former Maharashtra minister, has been caught on camera announcing a reward for anyone who "cuts off Ram Kadam's tongue" for his deplorable statement on girls.

In a video of an event at Buldhana in eastern Maharashtra on Thursday, Subodh Saoji is heard saying that Ram Kadam's statement was unbecoming of a legislator. "...and therefore, I am announcing a Rs. 5-lakh reward for anyone who comes forward and cuts off his tongue," he says.

Mr Saoji could not be contacted for comments.

Ram Kadam has been widely condemned, even by members of his own party, for his comments at a "Dahi Handi" event at Ghatkopar, his assembly constituency in Mumbai, on Monday night.

"You (youngsters) can meet me for any work. I will help, 100 per cent. Come (to me) with your parents. What will I do if parents approve? I will kidnap the girl concerned and hand her over to you (for marriage)," he is heard telling a crowd mostly of young men, urging them to come to him if they are turned down by any girl.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued notice to the BJP legislator for the comment.

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Shaina NC yesterday said at a conference that she was shocked and would say it openly.

"There was a legislator from our own political party who was talking about how you can kidnap young girls and if you want to have a quick pass time 'I will help you' and it shocked me," she said.

