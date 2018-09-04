'Will Kidnap Girl, Hand Over To You': BJP Lawmaker Brags To Crowd

Ram Kadam made the comments at a 'Dahi Handi' event.

A lawmaker of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra is in trouble after bragging to young men at a public gathering in Mumbai that he would "kidnap" the girl even if she rejects them. Ram Kadam made the comments at a 'Dahi Handi' event at suburban Ghatkopar, his assembly constituency, on Monday night.

"You (youngsters) can meet me for any work," he is heard telling a crowd, mainly of young men, in a video clip. Mr Kadam then shared with his audience that he had even received requests for help from young men who were turned down by girls.

"I will help, 100 per cent. Come (to me) with your parents. What will I do if parents approve? I will kidnap the girl concerned and hand her over to you (for marriage)," he is heard saying.

Mr Kadam went on to share his mobile number with the crowd.

Asked about the video clip, the BJP lawmaker today claimed his comments had been distorted.

But the video is already in circulation and has provoked condemnation, not just from rivals but also from BJP ally Shiv Sena.

The Sena's Aditya Thackeray said he was "ashamed and disgraced" that Mr Kadam sits in the assembly, and demanded action for his statement "threatening" the safety of girls.

(With PTI inputs)