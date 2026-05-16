Rs 42 Lakh Compensation To Graphic Designer Injured In 2021 Crash In Maharashtra

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 41.81 lakh to a 28-year-old graphic designer who suffered 60 per cent permanent disability following a road accident in 2021.

In its May 7 order, tribunal member R V Mohite directed the offending car's owner, Mahesh Dhamanse, and the insurance company to pay the amount jointly and severally to the claimant, Swapnil Ganpat Salvi, along with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the petition.

The incident occurred on May 16, 2021, when Salvi was riding his motorcycle along with his parents on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Near the Dovli Bridge in Raigad district, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction abruptly changed lanes, entered the wrong side, and crashed into Salvi's motorcycle, causing him grievous injuries.

Salvi underwent extensive medical treatment, including multiple hospitalisations in Mumbai. At the time of the accident, he was employed at a digital firm in Andheri, earning Rs 25,000 per month, but was subsequently terminated due to his prolonged absence from work.

Both - the vehicle owner and the insurance company - contested the claim, alleging negligence on the part of the motorcyclist.

However, the tribunal dismissed these arguments citing a complete lack of evidence from the opponents, and said, there is nothing on record to show any contributory negligence on the part of claimant.

The tribunal directed them to pay a final compensation of Rs 41,81,354 to the victim.

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