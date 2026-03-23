Rs 3 Lakh Shootout Deal, Signal Chats: Inside The Rohit Shetty Firing Case

Police investigating the February firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence have uncovered details of a Rs 3 lakh contract offered to the shooter, communications handled through the encrypted Signal app, and an extensive technical probe that examined some 1,600 mobile numbers.

The incident occurred in the early hours of February 1, when at least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's building. No injuries were reported, but one bullet struck a gym window.

Mumbai Crime Branch officers say the main shooter, Deepak Sharma, was approached with the promise of Rs 3 lakh to carry out the attack. According to sources, the payment was arranged through his acquaintance Golu Pandit, also known as Pradeep Sharma, from the same area around Bah village in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

Deepak and Golu have known each other for three to four years. Neither holds regular employment; Deepak's family works in farming and manual labour. Police describe both as local residents drawn into the plot through financial incentives.

Communications between those involved took place on the Signal app, which complicated early efforts to trace exchanges. Officers recovered and analysed digital records as part of the case.

A point of contention in statements concerns the firearm. Deepak has told investigators that Golu supplied the weapon. Golu maintains that Deepak obtained it himself. Forensic examination of the pistol and ballistics evidence is underway to clarify this discrepancy.

The Crime Branch spent eight days in the field, focusing on mobile tower data and call detail records. This process flagged suspicious numbers, many recently activated, and helped pinpoint locations linked to the suspects.

One new number proved instrumental in narrowing the search. Technical surveillance placed Golu Pandit in Agra during key stages. When officers reached the area, he surrendered.

Investigators have named Arju Bishnoi in connection with the case. According to sources, he provided logistical support and other assistance to the operation. Arju Bishnoi, linked to the larger network associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, has been declared wanted alongside Shubham Lonkar.

The probe has tied the firing to the Shubham Lonkar module, an offshoot of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police arrested Golu Pandit recently in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, bringing the total number of arrests to 14.

Earlier detentions included Deepak and others from Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.