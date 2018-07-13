Rs 25,000 Compensation To Hit-And-Run Accident Victim 'Low': Top Court

During the hearing,the issue of potholes on roads in Mumbai and Delhi was also raised.(Representational)

The Supreme Court today said that compensation amount of Rs 25,000 which is paid to a victim of hit-and-run accident in case of death is "low" and a bill that proposes to raise this to Rs two lakh is "pending" before the Parliament.



The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016, was passed by the Lok Sabha in April 2017 and it was thereafter sent to the select committee of the Rajya Sabha, which had presented its report on December 22, 2017.



The top court, which was hearing a matter concerning the issues of road safety in India, was told that the amount of compensation to the victim of hit-and-run accident was "abysmal".



"Rs 25,000 is low. The proposal is to increase it to Rs two lakh. The Bill is pending," a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said after a lawyer, assisting the court as an amicus curiae, raised this issue.



On being asked about it, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the Centre, said that the Bill was pending in the Parliament.



During the hearing, the bench also raised the issue of potholes on roads in Mumbai and Delhi.



"There are 4,000 potholes in Mumbai. What are you doing about it," the bench said, adding, "What about Delhi. Is somebody counting the potholes in Delhi?".



At the outset, the amicus curiae told the court that several states have complied with the directions of the Supreme Court given in the matter earlier while some states were at the stage of complying with them.



He said that a court-appointed committee on road safety has collected data from the states in this regard and the next challenge was about utilisation of funds which should strictly be for the purposes of road safety.



On the issue of compensation to victims of hit-and-run accidents, the amicus said that insurance companies were on board and they were willing to pay Rs two lakh to them. He said that out of around 1.60 lakh deaths reported in road accidents in India in 2016, around 20,000 people had died in hit-and-run accidents.



