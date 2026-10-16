Rs 2 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, 6 Arrested In Andhra Cops' 3 Operations

Andhra Pradesh Intelligence, in coordination with specialised enforcement teams and district police, has apprehended five alleged drug peddlers and smugglers and seized MDMA worth approximately Rs 13 lakh and 385 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.925 crore in three separate operations across the state.

Based on intelligence inputs, the operations were conducted in Vijayawada, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts.

Three Different Operations

In the first operation, conducted at Vijayawada Railway Station during the intervening night of October 13 and 14, police arrested Yerramsetty Naga Sowmya, an MBA graduate, who was returning from Bengaluru aboard the SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express.

Officials seized 110 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 11 lakh, from her possession. Her alleged handler, Shaik Basheer, was caught on October 14.

In a separate operation during the intervening night of October 14 and 15, Nalluri Varun Teja, a native of Rajahmundry and resident of Hyderabad, was arrested at Amakathadu in Kurnool district while travelling in a Hyundai Verna car. Police seized 20 grams of MDMA valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh.

In the third operation, a Tata Eicher vehicle allegedly transporting ganja was intercepted at Turluvada Toll Plaza in Visakhapatnam district. The joint operation involving AP Counter Intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Visakhapatnam, and EAGLE teams led to the seizure of 385 kg of dry ganja worth approximately Rs 1.925 crore.

Three alleged smugglers Bandu Agatarao Gangathade, Rohan Bopu Bondra and Kiran Anil Bodare, all residents of Maharashtra's Solapur district, were arrested. They were allegedly transporting the contraband from Odisha's Machhkund agency area to Shirdi in Maharashtra.

The police said AP Intelligence had been working for the past two-and-a-half years to identify and dismantle networks involved in ganja and drug-related activities.