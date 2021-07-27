Promotion, Rs 2 Crore For Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu After Olympic Silver

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 202kg in the 49kg category

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw felicitated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday for winning a Silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and promotion in the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Ms Chanu has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork, and grit, the minister said.

"It was great to meet and congratulate the pride of India and honour of Indian Rly, @mirabai_chanu. Also felicitated her & announced Rs. 2 Cr , a promotion and more. She has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit. Keep winning for India!" Mr Vaishnaw tweeted.

Mirabai Chanu, who returned to India Monday evening, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category on Saturday to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Ms Chanu, who is from Manipur, was promoted as an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Northeast Frontier Railway in April, 2018.

