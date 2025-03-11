Advertisement
Rs 100, Rs 200 Currency Notes To Have RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Signature

All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 200 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Read Time: 1 min
Rs 100, Rs 200 Currency Notes To Have RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Signature
The design of these notes is similar to Rs 100 and Rs 200 banknotes new series: RBI (File)
Mumbai:

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will shortly issue banknotes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

"The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 100 and Rs 200 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series," it said in a statement.

All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 200 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Mr Malhotra took over as RBI Governor in December 2024 replacing Shaktikanta Das who demitted office after completion of his extended term.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

RBI, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Currency Notes
