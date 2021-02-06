Watch: Railway Cop Saves Differently-Abled Man From Falling Under Train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Friday saved life of a differently-abled man by preventing him from falling under a moving train at a railway station in Maharashtra's Panvel.

The RPF shared a video of the incident which took place at around 3:44 PM at Panvel Station, when a differently-abled man tried to board the running train and a passenger was helping him. However, the RPF personnel came in time and pulled him back.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Railway Protection Force personnel stopped a differently-abled man from boarding a moving train at Panvel station, yesterday.



It is not safe to board a moving train as a person can get caught between the train and railway tracks, which can even lead to death.

RPF has been entrusted with the responsibility for the safety of Railway property, passenger area, and passengers.