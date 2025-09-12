Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Open By End Of This Month

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), anchored at Ulwe near Panvel, is set for inauguration by September end. Touted as one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects, the Rs 16,000-crore facility will serve as Mumbai's second international airport after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Santacruz-Andheri.

Spread over around 2,865 acres, NMIA will eventually handle up to 9 crore passengers annually across four terminals. The first phase, featuring Terminal 1 with a 2 crore passenger capacity, is ready to begin operations.

The terminal will include advanced security lines and what is said to be the world's fastest baggage claim system.

Passenger Amenities

Next-generation check-in zones with automated kiosks and biometric validation.

World-class baggage claim system (fastest globally in initial operation).

Expansive waiting lounges, single-lane security, advanced scanning.

Connectivity

Located near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Goa highway and JNPT port, NMIA will be linked to the city through multiple transport corridors. The 22 km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, or Atal Setu, will cut travel time from South Mumbai to Ulwe to around 20 minutes.

City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) is also building a 9 km elevated corridor for direct access, while MSRTC is planning express buses from Thane, Dadar, Vashi and Panvel, including electric fleets. Metro extensions and Panvel's redevelopment as a transport hub are also in the pipeline.

Twin-Airport Model

The new airport positions Mumbai among global cities such as New York, London and Dubai, which operate multiple international airports.

By 2032, NMIA and CSMIA together are expected to handle 15-16 crore passengers annually, on par with international hubs like Dubai, London and New York.

Domestic carriers including IndiGo and Akasa Air have committed operations, while international airlines are expected to follow.

NMIA will also feature India's largest general aviation terminal with about 75 business jet stands, a heliport, dedicated cargo terminals with an initial capacity of 8 lakh tonnes annually, an MRO facility, and an advanced ATC tower.