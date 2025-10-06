Navi Mumbai International Airport At A Glance: Capacity, Terminals, Amenities

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. The airport, the second in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, secured its aerodrome licence from the aviation safety regulator DGCA on September 30.

The project is being developed in multiple phases by Navi Mumbai International Airport, in which Adani Group has a 74 per cent stake, and the remaining 26 per cent with the Maharashtra government's land development authority CIDCO.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) At A Glance:

AIRPORT LOCATION

Ulwe, Navi Mumbai - approximately 37 km from South Mumbai.

RUNWAYS (Planned)

Two 'Code F' compliant parallel runways

Runway 1: 3,700m length/ 60m width

Runway 2: 3,700m length/ 60m width

PROJECTED PASSENGER CAPACITY

Initial Phase: 20 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)

Final Phase: 90 MPPA

PROJECTED CARGO CAPACITY

Initial Phase: 0.5 million metric tonnes annually (MMTPA)

Final Phase: 3.2 million metric tonnes annually

IATA/ ICAO CODE

NMI/ VANM

TERMINALS

Four Terminals (final phase)

Initial Phase: Features a single integrated terminal for domestic and international operations

TOTAL PROJECT AREA

1,160 hectares/ approximately 2,866 acres

DESIGN INSPIRATION

Architecture inspired by Lotus

12 sculptural feature columns - anchors that rise like unfurling petals

17 mega columns - Unseen pillars carrying the weight of the lotus roof canopies

TECHNOLOGY

5G 'Connected NMIA' to boost efficiency and productivity

Data-driven insights improve turnaround time (TAT)

Seamless, contact-free processing under Digi Yatra

Zero manual ID/ boarding pass checks

Baggage tracking as per IATA 753

Wi-Fi-enabled airport with strong cybersecurity

Smart traffic management with automated communication

Advanced tracking systems Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring

Automated baggage handling system

aviio - the in-house app for airport stakeholders

PASSENGER AMENITIES, FEATURES

Domestic departures will have a dedicated kids' play zone

Experimental zone: immersive digital tunnels with interactive screens and kinetic installations narrating stories of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India, showcasing the heritage of Maharashtra; a tribute to local communities through various art forms

Commercially Important Person (CIP) lounges are segmented into zones that can accommodate approximately 500 passengers

Transit/ Day Hotel: 80-room facility for a short stay

Baggage Services: Direct delivery of luggage from home to destination, left luggage- cloak room, baggage repair, baggage wrap, etc.

Pranaam Services: meet and greet services

Special area at the arrival forecourt for both passengers and visitors.

SUSTAINABILITY

NMIA's commitment to sustainability and innovation ensures a modern, efficient, and environmentally conscious airport experience for travellers.

47MW of solar power generation in the final phase

Low-flow fixtures to reduce water consumption

A rainwater harvesting system to collect and store rainwater for various uses

Wastewater to be reused for minimising freshwater demand and rainwater harvesting system

Electric Vehicles (EV) to further reduce the emissions on the airside of the airport

The rockfill method used in the construction of the tarmac, runway and other establishments on the airport premises

Automated People Movers (APMs) to be used for internal airport travel in Phase III, which will reduce emissions

Passive cooling through the netted structures of the lotus pillars

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)