Navi Mumbai International Airport At A Glance: Capacity, Terminals, Amenities

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. The airport, the second in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, secured its aerodrome licence from the aviation safety regulator DGCA on September 30.
The project is being developed in multiple phases by Navi Mumbai International Airport, in which Adani Group has a 74 per cent stake, and the remaining 26 per cent with the Maharashtra government's land development authority CIDCO.
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) At A Glance:
AIRPORT LOCATION
Ulwe, Navi Mumbai - approximately 37 km from South Mumbai.
RUNWAYS (Planned)
Two 'Code F' compliant parallel runways
Runway 1: 3,700m length/ 60m width
Runway 2: 3,700m length/ 60m width
PROJECTED PASSENGER CAPACITY
Initial Phase: 20 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)
Final Phase: 90 MPPA
PROJECTED CARGO CAPACITY
Initial Phase: 0.5 million metric tonnes annually (MMTPA)
Final Phase: 3.2 million metric tonnes annually
IATA/ ICAO CODE
NMI/ VANM
TERMINALS
Four Terminals (final phase)
Initial Phase: Features a single integrated terminal for domestic and international operations
TOTAL PROJECT AREA
1,160 hectares/ approximately 2,866 acres
DESIGN INSPIRATION
Architecture inspired by Lotus
12 sculptural feature columns - anchors that rise like unfurling petals
17 mega columns - Unseen pillars carrying the weight of the lotus roof canopies
TECHNOLOGY
- 5G 'Connected NMIA' to boost efficiency and productivity
- Data-driven insights improve turnaround time (TAT)
- Seamless, contact-free processing under Digi Yatra
- Zero manual ID/ boarding pass checks
- Baggage tracking as per IATA 753
- Wi-Fi-enabled airport with strong cybersecurity
- Smart traffic management with automated communication
- Advanced tracking systems Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring
- Automated baggage handling system
- aviio - the in-house app for airport stakeholders
PASSENGER AMENITIES, FEATURES
- Domestic departures will have a dedicated kids' play zone
- Experimental zone: immersive digital tunnels with interactive screens and kinetic installations narrating stories of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India, showcasing the heritage of Maharashtra; a tribute to local communities through various art forms
- Commercially Important Person (CIP) lounges are segmented into zones that can accommodate approximately 500 passengers
- Transit/ Day Hotel: 80-room facility for a short stay
- Baggage Services: Direct delivery of luggage from home to destination, left luggage- cloak room, baggage repair, baggage wrap, etc.
- Pranaam Services: meet and greet services
- Special area at the arrival forecourt for both passengers and visitors.
SUSTAINABILITY
- NMIA's commitment to sustainability and innovation ensures a modern, efficient, and environmentally conscious airport experience for travellers.
- 47MW of solar power generation in the final phase
- Low-flow fixtures to reduce water consumption
- A rainwater harvesting system to collect and store rainwater for various uses
- Wastewater to be reused for minimising freshwater demand and rainwater harvesting system
- Electric Vehicles (EV) to further reduce the emissions on the airside of the airport
- The rockfill method used in the construction of the tarmac, runway and other establishments on the airport premises
- Automated People Movers (APMs) to be used for internal airport travel in Phase III, which will reduce emissions
- Passive cooling through the netted structures of the lotus pillars
(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)
