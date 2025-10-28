Pak-Afghan Inch Closer To 'Open War' After Failed Turkey Peace Talks

Talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan to secure a long-term truce have failed, state media from both countries said Tuesday afternoon, each blaming the other for the apparent deadlock. Three Pak officials with direct knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press the impasse is over Kabul's reluctance in accepting 'logical and legitimate demands', i.e., assurances were sought from the Afghan side that its soil won't be used to stage terror attacks against Pakistan.

There has been formal response or comment from either side so far, though Afghan state media RTA said its negotiators "made every effort to hold constructive talks", unlike the Pak camp, which counterered by accusing the Afghans of showing "stubbornness and a lack of seriousness", and said, "Further progress depends on the positive attitude of Afghanistan."

If true, the reason for the breakdown will raise eyebrows in India, given Delhi's long-standing position that the Pak deep state funds, trains, and otherwise supports cross-border terrorist attacks on Indian military and civilian assets and individuals.

'War' if talks fail: Pakistan

The failed talks have also refocused attention on Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks, that Islamabad may have no choice but to engage in open conflict" if dialogue fails. The aggressive rhetoric now stands as a point of worry in a world that can't afford more wars.

Pak and Afghan reps are still in Turkey but there is no word of a fourth round of talks.

The first round of talks, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, took place in Doha on October 18-19. The talks are part of a broader diplomatic push to ease months of heightened tension over Pak accusing Afghanistan of supporting cross-border terrorism.

Specifically, it has accused Kabul of terror strikes via the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a distinct but ideologically allied group with the Taliban that seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The Taliban has strongly denied this allegation.

Nevertheless, Pakistan has carried out air strikes to target 'terrorists and terrorist centres in Kabul'. The Taliban has slammed these as military operations violating Afghan sovereignty.

The 48-hour ceasefire

On October 15 a 48-hour ceasefire was announced.

This was after Pak said it had killed 'dozens of Afghan forces and militants' and also destroyed tanks and military posts as it repelled 'unprovoked' assaults in military operations in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar. However, it firmly denied targeting civilians after the Taliban said a dozen non-combatants were killed and over 100 others wounded in that strike.

Since then, there have been regular battles. On Sunday five Pak soldiers and 25 from the Afghan side died, the former's military said, blaming the deaths on terrorists trying to cross the border. It said the attempted infiltrations cast doubt on the intentions of the government in Afghanistan in "regard to addressing the issue of terrorism emanating from its soil".

Taliban-India ties

Meanwhile, ties between the Taliban and India appear to be trending upward after Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's week-long visit to Delhi in early October.

After a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, India restored full diplomatic relations and will, in short order, upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to an Embassy.

Crucially (and in a point Pak would not have missed), the Taliban minister condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that was carried out by a Pak-based terrorist group. He also assured India the Taliban will not allow 'anti-India activities' from its soil.

