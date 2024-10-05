Row Over Hatemonger's Remark, Stones Thrown In Maharashtra, 21 Cops Injured

The police later registered a case against Yati Narsinghanand for his remarks. (File)

Twenty-one policemen were injured after a mob threw stones at them in Maharashtra's Amravati city to demand registration of a case over a controversial seer's "objectionable" remarks against Prophet Mohammad, police said. The police later registered a case against the controversial seer, Yati Narsinghanand from Ghaziabad, for his remarks against the prophet, they said.

At least 10 police vans were damaged in the stone-throwing incident that took place on Friday night outside the Nagpuri Gate police station in Amravati city, they said. A case against 1,200 persons has been filed in this connection and the police have identified 26 of them, an official said.

"A huge mob, including members of some organisations, came to the Nagpuri Gate police station around 8.15 pm to press for their demand of registration of a case against Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj of Ghaziabad," Amravati Police Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy told reporters.

The in-charge of that police station told the mob that one FIR had already been registered in connection with their demand and inquiry was on, following which the mob went back, he said.

"But as some people circulated the video of the Hindu seer's remarks, a large group of persons returned to the Nagpurigate police station. But when the police officers were trying to persuade the crowd, the mob suddenly started throwing stones at the police personnel," Mr Reddy said.

Seniors police officers handled the situation well and dispersed the crowd. Extra police force was sent to the spot, he said. "Some police personnel and officers got injured in the attack and police is taking action against the mob," he said.

The police have issued a prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) barred the assembly of five or more people in Nagpuri Gate area, he said.

Another senior police official said that 21 cops were injured and 10 police vans were damaged in the stone-pelting incident.

"A case has been registered against 1,200 persons, of whom 26 have been identified so far. They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are on the lookout for those who indulged in rioting," he said.

A case under BNS sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (intentionally uttering words to deliberately wound the religious sentiments of another person), 197 (actions that harm national integration) and others was registered against Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj at Nagpuri Gate police station over his alleged objectionable remarks, police said.

