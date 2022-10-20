'Muslims Don't Worship Lakshmi. Aren't They Rich?' BJP MLA Sparks Row

Lalan Paswan questionedthe worshipofGoddess Lakshmi on Diwali.

Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Paswan courted controversy on Wednesday over his statements about Hindu deities. The MLA from Pirpainti Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district raised questions on Hindu beliefs and argued with 'evidence' to prove his stance.

A protest was held against him at Shermari Bazar in Bhagalpur and his effigy was also burnt.

"मुसलमान लक्ष्मी की पूजा नहीं करते, तो क्या वे अमीर नहीं होते"

"मुसलमान सरस्वती को नहीं पूजते, तो क्या मुसलमान शिक्षित नहीं होते" - BJP MLA Lalan Paswan from Bhagalpur,Bihar pic.twitter.com/RDoSM0jMEY — Muktanshu  (@muktanshu) October 19, 2022

Mr Paswan also questioned the worship of Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali.

"If we get wealth only by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, then there would have been no billionaires and trillionaires among Muslims. Muslims do not worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not rich? Muslims do not worship Goddess Saraswati. Are there no scholars among Muslims? Do they not become IAS or IPS?" asked the MLA.

The BJP leader said the concept of "atma and paramatma" are just people's belief.

He said, "If you believe then it is a Goddess, and if not then it is just a stone idol. It is up to us whether we believe in Gods and Goddesses or not. We have to think on a scientific basis to reach a logical conclusion. If you stop believing, then your intellectual capacity will increase."

"It is believed that Bajrangbali is a deity with power and bestows strength. Muslims or Christians do not worship Bajrangbali. Are they not powerful? The day you stop believing, all these things will end," said Mr Paswan.

Mr Paswan had earlier grabbed headlines after he allegedly leaked a conversation with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav.