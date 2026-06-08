Naga Villager Killed In Attack By Suspected Insurgents In Manipur

A 58-year-old villager was killed in a suspected insurgent attack after they opened fire on a group of people who were collecting firewood in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday.

The villager has been identified as Chungjanglung Panmei, 58, a member of the Rongmei Naga tribe.

The Manipur Police launched a search and rescue operation in the area. Panmei's body was recovered at 1.30 pm from the forest.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the killing of the civilian, and said the security forces are carrying out operations to bring the attackers to justice.

He also assured all support and assistance from the state government for the family of the villager who was shot dead. Khemchand appealed to communities to maintain peace and harmony and not fall prey to provocations intended to create tension.

He asked people to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining law and order.

The Naga-Kuki ethnic tension has once again put the state at risk of spiralling into full-scale violence.

The families of 14 members of the Kuki tribe have asked for their safe and unconditional release. Six from the Naga tribe are missing.