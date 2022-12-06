'Proud Of You': BJP Leader Praises Lalu Yadav Daughter Who Donated Kidney

Lalu Yadav underwent the surgery yesterday

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav on Monday had a kidney transplant in Singapore and the donor was his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Both Lalu Yadav and Rohini Acharya are conscious and recovering at the hospital after the successful surgery, Mr Yadav's family said.

Ms Acharya, who is in her early 40s, has been winning praise for donating her kidney to the 74-year-old veteran politician - a potentially risky decision.

Even firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh, one of Lalu Yadav's fiercest critics, said Rohini had set an example with her gesture.

"Rohini Acharya is the ideal daughter. I'm proud of you. You have set an example for future generations," Mr Singh tweeted.

“बेटी हो तो रोहणी आचार्य जैसी” गर्व है आप पर… आप उदाहरण होंगी आने वाले पीढ़ियों के लिए । pic.twitter.com/jzg3CTSmht — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 5, 2022

Mr Yadav's elder daughter, Misa Bharti, last evening shared several pictures and videos on Twitter after the surgery. Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, the younger sibling of Misa and Rohini, also shared an update from the hospital.

"After Papa's kidney transplant operation was successful, he was shifted from operation theater to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and National President both are healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," he wrote.

पापा का किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक होने के बाद उन्हें ऑपरेशन थियेटर से आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया गया।



डोनर बड़ी बहन रोहिणी आचार्य और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी दोनों स्वस्थ है। आपकी प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं के लिए साधुवाद। 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JR4f3XRCn2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 5, 2022

Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti have been staying with their ailing father in Singapore for the surgery. Lalu Yadav, who has been unwell for some time, was advised a kidney transplant earlier this year.

Hours before the operation, Rohini shared a pre-surgery photograph with his father. "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me a good luck," she tweeted.

Ready to rock and roll ✌️

Wish me a good luck 🤞 pic.twitter.com/R5AOmFMW0E — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 5, 2022

From 'havan' to 'Mahamrityunjay jaap', prayers were held in temples across Bihar for the well-being of Mr Yadav before the surgery.