Rods, Sticks, Batons Attack: MBBS Students Clash Over Noodles Order In Bhopal

A seemingly harmless late-night craving for noodles turned into one of the most violent clashes Gandhi Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has witnessed in recent years.

What began as an argument over "who will get noodles first" at Sudhamrit Cafe on December 4 spiraled into a full-blown battle between day scholars and hostelers, with iron rods, sticks and batons used in the chaos.

One doctor now lies in the ICU, a first-year student narrowly escaped serious injury, and 15 students have been suspended.

The incident unfolded around midnight when MBBS students, returning from AIIMS Bhopal's Retina Fest, stopped for noodles at the cafe. Some students were reportedly intoxicated, and a trivial disagreement quickly boiled over. The fight exploded with such ferocity that within minutes, groups of students were attacking each other, turning the college premises into a battleground.

According to eyewitnesses, Paras, a student from the 2024 batch, was allegedly cornered by nearly 15 senior students who assaulted him with sticks. When senior resident Dr. Shailesh Chaudhary attempted to intervene, he was brutally beaten and suffered severe head and body injuries. Paras sustained injuries to his arm and shoulder and was discharged after treatment, but Dr. Shailesh had to be admitted to the ICU.

The violence did not stop there. Students who tried to pull the attackers apart were thrashed as well, with many sustaining serious injuries. The incident sent shockwaves across the campus, which has already been grappling with rising hostility between day scholars and hostel residents.

Taking cognizance of the seriousness, the GMC administration convened an emergency meeting on December 5. Fifteen students were suspended on the spot, and hostelers were ordered to vacate their rooms immediately. Dean Dr. Kavita N. Singh called the incident "grave indiscipline" and said medical students are expected to display maturity, restraint and professionalism. "Violence on campus will not be tolerated. Strict action will continue," she said.

What makes the episode more alarming is the pattern behind it. In the last one year alone, Gandhi Medical College has seen more than 36 disputes between hostelers and day scholars yet the security system remains weak, with no effective surveillance, intervention teams or preventive protocols in place.