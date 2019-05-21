Robert Vadra Requests Delhi Court For Permission To Travel Abroad

Robert Vadra's plea will be taken up by the Delhi Court on May 24. (File)

Robert Vadra, who is an accused in a money laundering case, on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad.

The counsel for Robert Vadra requested Special judge Arvind Kumar to ensure details of his itinerary are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of his security.

The counsel also requested the plea be taken up on May 24 as the lead counsel was not available for arguments today.

Robert Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

