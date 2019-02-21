Robert Vadra Gives Style, Health Tips to Probe Officials On Social Media

Robert Vadra is being questioned in connection with the purchase of a high-value property in London.

A day after Robert Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, the businessman today posted a post-session photograph on Instagram and captioned it with a tongue-in-cheek message for the officials surrounding him.

"When you have self-belief n determination, an exchange of your energy n ways of being in any atmosphere is a learning n teaching ... a bit of style n health tips for the Agency too," wrote Mr Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Vadra, known to be a fitness enthusiast, regularly goes jogging and cycling around Lodhi Garden and Lutyens Delhi.

Incidentally, ED officials had questioned Mr Vadra only for three-and-a-half hours on Wednesday after he complained of ill-health. Outside the office, hundreds of Congress workers shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the central probe agency. He has been summoned for questioning in connection with the money laundering scam at 10.30 am tomorrow.

The ED is probing allegations of money laundering against Mr Vadra in connection with the purchase of property worth 1.9 million pounds in London. The businessman, however, has insisted on his innocence and termed the case as a political witchhunt launched against him by the Narendra Modi government. He was previously questioned on February 6, 7 and 9.

Mr Vadra was also questioned on February 12 and 13 by the ED at Jaipur in connection with a separate money laundering case related to another land deal case in Rajasthan's Bikaner. A Delhi court recently extended interim bail granted to him till March 2.

Mr Vadra's wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, recently made a splash in national politics by joining the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She has been appointed as the party's general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.