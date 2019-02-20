Robert Vadra, Grilled By Probe Agency, Says He's Unwell; Allowed To Go

Robert Vadra arrived at the ED office in central Delhi at 10:30 am and was questioned till 2 pm.

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was questioned today for over three hours by probe agency Enforcement Directorate or ED in connection with a money laundering case.

A senior ED official said: "We could question Robert Vadra for only three-and-a-half hours as he complained of poor health. We have asked him to appear before us again on February 22 at 10:30 am," the official told news agency IANS.

Robert Vadra arrived at the ED office in central Delhi at 10:30 am and was questioned till 2 pm. Outside the office, hundreds of Congress workers gathered to raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Enforcement Directorate.

On February 16, a Delhi court had extended Robert Vadra's interim bail till March 2.

This was the fourth time that Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been questioned in connection with this particular money laundering case. He was previously questioned on February 6, 7 and 9.

This case against Robert Vadra relates to the ownership of undisclosed assets abroad worth 1.9 million pounds, allegedly belonging to him.

Robert Vadra was also questioned on February 12 and 13 by the ED in Jaipur in connection with a separate case, also of money laundering, in relation to another land deal case in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The ED on February 15 attached Robert Vadra's Sukhdev Vihar house in Delhi, a property worth Rs 4.43 crore. The house was in the name of Robert Vadra's company Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

On February 2, the court granted Robert Vadra interim bail till February 16 and asked him to join the investigation on February 6.

The ED also lodged a money laundering case against Robert Vadra's employee Manoj Arora after his role came up during an Income Tax Department probe in a 2015 anti-black money case involving absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The ED claims that Manoj Arora was aware of Robert Vadra's overseas undeclared assets and was instrumental in arranging funds.

